From War To Kaabil, Four Times Hrithik Roshan Shed His Hero Image & Yet Delivered Exceptional Performances

It is a well-known fact that Hrithik Roshan is one of the most talented actors in Indian cinema. He has proved it time and again that he is a complete actor who is not just good looking but also a powerful performer. The superstar has shed his hero image for multiple films and yet managed to woo the audiences by making his unique characters the heroes with their stories and his performance.

While we cannot get over what he has done in films like WAR, Dhoom 2, Agneepath or Kaho Na Pyaar hai, looking like a million bucks, let us take a look at each time Hrithik Roshan showed us that his characters are heroes beyond their looks.

Super 30: Hrithik Roshan played the role of mathematician Anand Kumar in this biopic. The actor changed his avatar for the role. He shed his well-built physique and underwent a massive transformation. The actor completely nailed the de-glam look and won applauds from critics and fans alike. The film went on to become a super hit because of Hrithik’s superstardom and his performance as a Bihari math teacher.

Kaabil: Hrithik does not shy away from taking up challenging roles. He played a visually impaired man in this drama who takes revenge for his wife. He was lauded for how convincingly he played the role.

Guzaarish: Guzarish is the film that cemented Hrithik’s name as one of the best actors in India. The actor played the role of a quadriplegic, who files a petition for euthanasia and surprised everyone with his superlative performance. No one expected Hrithik to take up this role but the performance he delivered showed that he was the best choice for this role. The character still is one of his most loved for the value he added to it with his performance.

Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan gave a hint of his versatility and risk-taking attitude early in his career when he played the role of a grown man with the brain of a child in ‘Koi Mil Gaya’. He even won many awards for his acting in the film. The film also went onto becoming a huge box office hit.

The actor is currently basking the glory of back to back successes of his movies Super 30 and WAR, both of which saw him in diametrically opposite characters. WAR has gone to become the highest grosser of 2019.

