From Shah Rukh Khan To Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit Leaves Everyone Impressed With Her Debut Single ‘Candle’

Several Bollywood stars took to social media to gush over Madhuri Dixit’s just-released debut single “Candle” on Tuesday

Shah Rukh Khan appreciated Madhuri Dixit’s effort on Twitter: “All my career my friend colleague and absolutely madly talented @MadhuriDixit is the one person who I have always looked upto and have learnt my craft from. What a lovely voice and how beautiful is she!!! Awesome.”

Madhuri Dixit was touched by the message. She replied: “Thank you so much for your kind words my friend @iamsrk, it means a lot to me. I am so happy you liked the song.”

Among others who praised Madhuri Dixit’s “Candle” was Anil Kapoor, who worked with the actress in several hits. “A beautiful message and song! #Candle will surely tug at your heartstrings! Absolutely love the song @MadhuriDixit!” wrote Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt, who has also given singing a shot, loved Madhuri Dixit’s voice: “Absolutely LOVE this beautiful song @MadhuriDixit. If you guys haven’t heard it yet, go listen to it now #Candle.”

Hrithik Roshan tweeted: “Have you heard this yet? what a beautiful voice you have mam . @MadhuriDixit.”

