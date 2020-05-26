SRK, Alia, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik love 'madly talented' Madhuri Dixit's debut single
From Shah Rukh Khan To Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit Leaves Everyone Impressed With Her Debut Single ‘Candle’

Several Bollywood stars took to social media to gush over Madhuri Dixit’s just-released debut single “Candle” on Tuesday

Shah Rukh Khan appreciated Madhuri Dixit’s effort on Twitter: “All my career my friend colleague and absolutely madly talented @MadhuriDixit is the one person who I have always looked upto and have learnt my craft from. What a lovely voice and how beautiful is she!!! Awesome.”

Madhuri Dixit was touched by the message. She replied: “Thank you so much for your kind words my friend @iamsrk, it means a lot to me. I am so happy you liked the song.”

Among others who praised Madhuri Dixit’s “Candle” was Anil Kapoor, who worked with the actress in several hits. “A beautiful message and song! #Candle will surely tug at your heartstrings! Absolutely love the song @MadhuriDixit!” wrote Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt, who has also given singing a shot, loved Madhuri Dixit’s voice: “Absolutely LOVE this beautiful song @MadhuriDixit. If you guys haven’t heard it yet, go listen to it now #Candle.”

Hrithik Roshan tweeted: “Have you heard this yet? what a beautiful voice you have mam . @MadhuriDixit.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out