Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan ‘Successfully’ Drapes Her Saree On Her Own & She Looks Gorgeous

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan successfully draped a saree on herself on the occasion of Eid.

Ira Khan took to Instagram, where she shared her look. In the image, she is seen in a beautiful red saree paired with a black blouse. To complete her look, Ira chose jhumkas and left her hair open.

“Eid Mubarak. From me and my successfully-self-draped-saree to you!” she captioned the image.

This is not the first time Ira Khan was seen wearing a saree.

Ira Khan also wore a stunning yellow cotton number paired with a fiery red blouse for the virtual premiere of the digital film, “Mrs Serial Killer”, which marked the debut of the Aamir’s niece Zayn Marie.

