From Ranbir Kapoor To Kareena Kapoor Khan, Here’s Who Bhajan Mastero Anup Jalota Wants In His Biopic

Anup Jalota is a very respectable name in the industry and has a noteworthy list of work to his credit. However, while the devotional singer was earlier known for his songs only, he became a household name after his stint in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12.

But now, what has bought back Bhajan maestro to the headlines is his desire to have a full-fledged Bollywood biopic made on his life. But what has us rather baffled is Jalota’s dream cast, with the first name being Ranbir Kapoor!

Yes, you read that! While we find little similarities between Jalota and Ranbir Kapoor, Anup Jalota is confident that Ranbir Kapoor would be able to pull off his character in a biopic on his life. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Anup Jalota has been quoted saying, “I think Ranbir Kapoor, one of the finest actors of Bollywood will fit perfectly in my biopic. I have seen his work in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, Sanju, and he has brought Sanjay’s character alive on screen effortlessly and very convincingly.”

Well, looks like Anup Jalota has thought out his biopic really minutely. The music maestro has also thought out the heroines who will play the role of his wives and the much talked about Jasleen Matharu’s episode in his life.

Anup said, “If my biopic is made then it will have four heroines because I had three weddings and later the chapter with Jasleen Matharu in Bigg Boss. By the way, Jasleen can do her own role and if the director wants, then I can also be a part of my biopic.”

Further naming the actress he would like to see as playing the role of his wives in the biopic, Anup was quick to say that while it was not important to take a popular face he would not mind Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neena Gupta being roped in to play the parts. Anup also said that he would want Mr. India director Shekhar Kapur to direct the biopic on his life.

Well, now that certainly is a detailed plan and requisition list that Anup Jalota has in mind. While we have no doubts about Ranbir Kapoor’s acting chops, do let us know your thoughts on seeing Ranbir play the onscreen Bhajan maestro Anup Jalota.

