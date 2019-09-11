From Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone – B’Town Divas & Their Fav Cheat Meals!

Bollywood divas and their health commitments come way before anything else. All the leading ladies of Bollywood – from Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan, everyone has their very own personal nutritionist. They are very strict with their diet and workout routine and make sure that they don’t miss it, no matter what. Every now and then, we see their rigorous workout videos and giving us a glimpse of their cheat meals.

Here are the cheat meals for these Bollywood divas:

1. Priyanka Chopra- She is a big time Punjabi foodie. She doesn’t compromise on her cheat days and revealed that she has the best metabolism. “When I start getting fat, I’ll work on it. I like food, and I don’t like the gym, and as long as I look like this without doing anything, why bother?” she once revealed during an interview. Although our desi girl is a fan of burgers and that’s what she eats before the red carpet for any event. For desserts, she loves red velvet cake, jalebi and hot chocolate fudge.

2. Deepika Padukone- Deepika is a huge fan of south Indian cuisine, she got married in a traditional south Indian way and later in a Sindhi way. She starts her day with typical South Indian breakfast and her cheat meals usually consists of chocolate pastry. She once revealed, “I’m more of a baker, actually. I’m very confident when it comes to desserts. My sister and I make a good team because she handles the main course and I take care of dessert. I can do cakes, cookies, brownies, nankhatai, all of it.”

3. Katrina Kaif- When it comes to cheat meals, Katrina is the most strict diet follower. We have often seen her working thoroughly with Yasmin Karachiwala, her gym instructor and helping her gym BFF Alia Bhatt with it. She once revealed at Koffee With Karan that she loves pancakes and said, “Anything sweet! I’m a big foodie. If I had to choose one thing, I would have pancakes for breakfast, pancakes for lunch, pancakes for dinner, pancakes for snacks.” So yes, Katrina’s favourite cheat meal is pancakes.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan- Kareena’s food for love is known to everyone in the industry. Her punjabi genes craves for desi ghee paratha every now and then. Kareena’s gym looks are of the most papped looks in the industry and she once revealed that, “On holidays, the first thing I do is get pizza and french fries.” Kareena’s ‘Fries Before Guys’ mantra should be every girls priority!

5. Jacqueline Fernandez- Jacqueline is one the most fittest celebrities of B-Town. She is a natural though but still maintaining such a figure isn’t an easy task. She makes sure that even her cheat meals are healthy and she really loves gluten-free chocolate cakes and that’s what her cheat meals consist of. She once revealed, “It’s still kind of healthy, I’m afraid,” she admitted sheepishly before telling us her one indulgence. “It’d probably be sugar-free, dairy-free, gluten-free chocolate cake. [laughs] I was serving that to some guests at home once, and they were like, “What the hell is it? Does it have anything remaining in it?”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!