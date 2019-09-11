Bollywood Actresses Who Swear By Yoga & Fitness Bands Such as Helix Gusto by Timex India For Their Perfect Body

Ever wondered how your favorite Bollywood actresses always manage to keep up with their body goals? The answer is “Yoga”. Not only is it the most effective fitness regime but is also a discipline that keeps you mentally fit, calm and helps channel a person’s inner spirituality. The plethora of health benefits associated with yoga can’t be ignored either.

Yoga is the reason behind the perfectly toned bodies of B’town leading ladies. Inspired already? Here are a few celebs who are living proofs of the wonders, yoga can bring to your health and fitness routine.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

One celeb who has always been very vocal about her passion for yoga is Shilpa Shetty Kundra. So much so that she has even released numerous yoga CDs of her own. She has been practicing yoga since the past 14 years and credits yoga for her enviable svelte figure, toned body and relaxed demeanor. Chronic spondylitis and neck problem are the main reason that she took up professional yoga training.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Another actress who blames yoga for her perpetually fit figure is Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is often spotted flaunting her perfectly toned body in workout attire on Instagram. Not only does she love working out in the gym but is also fond of practicing yoga. Her routine consists of a combination of power yoga and hot yoga. Besides fitness, de-stressing is the main reason she practices yoga. She also follows a strict diet to keep her body weight in check. She credits yoga for getting rid of post-pregnancy weight gain.

Rekha

The evergreen actress Rekha has always been envied for her never dulling charm and looks. The actress has managed to amuse us all with her radiance and fit body ever since we can remember. Not many people are aware of the fact but the secret to her glowing skin and fab body is yoga. On being asked about the reason behind her undying allure, she has often revealed that its yoga that keeps her going.

Adah Sharma

Her mother Sheila Sharma introduced Adah Sharma to the world of yoga. She had seen her mother practice yoga on a daily basis during her childhood and gradually picked up the habit. One pose that she is absolutely fond of is Surya Namaskar. She considers yoga to be a form of meditation that enhances one’s concentration and recommends practicing yoga early in the morning.

If you too dream of that divine figure which you can be proud of, make yoga a part of your daily fitness regimen. Do not forget to get a fitness band to assist you in your journey towards a fit and healthy you.

