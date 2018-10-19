Fox Star Studios Suspends Mukesh Chhabra From Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer Kizie Aur Manny

There’s a different level of rage that the MeToo Movement has created in the Bollywood industry. With new revelations, accusations and its counter objections, it has only become difficult to trust any one side, after all as the notion goes, one’s innocent until ‘proven’ guilty. Something similar can now be seen in the team of Kizie Aur Manny where its director Mukesh Chhabra had been accused of sexual harassment and now the male lead Sushant Singh Rajput has been accused of sexual misconduct by his co-star Sanjana Sanghi.

Rumours of the shoot coming to a halt amid differences between both the lead (Sushant & Sanjana) were doing the rounds previously, but casting director Mukesh Chhabra who’s making his debut as a director with the movie had rubbished all the reports. He is also said to have reportedly silenced Sanjana’s allegations. But now twist in the tale is Fox Star (Hindi) releasing an official statement on it’s Twitter handle announcing that they’ve suspended Mukesh from his services as the director.

Meanwhile, amidst growing tension and developing negativity, Sushant broke his silence and has ended up sharing personal chats with the female lead.

He took to his twitter to share, “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (1/2)”

Sushant further went onto falsify all the rumours that claimed Twitter officials unverifying his account over sexual misconduct allegations, clearing that it hasn’t been there since 5th September. He wrote, “And for all those deliberately using the missing of Twitter ‘blue tick’ to substantiate their false claims, allow me to tell you that it is not there since 5th of September. Get your facts checked before jumping to conclusions that you so eagerly want to.”

Debutante Sanjana Sanghi has reportedly been uncomfortable with Sushant’s ‘over-friendly’ behaviour and had previously complained about it to the director as well as her parents. Let’s see what’s coming next, now that the director himself has been removed.