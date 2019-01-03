Four More Shots Please! Get Set For Fun, Friendship, Freedom & Repeat

As a new year dawns, the four best friends get together for another round of Four More Shots Please! and give a modern and feminist twist to their New Year’s resolutions. They voice the highs and lows of being an urban millennial Indian woman, in a country and culture, caught in transition.

From feeling sexy and desirable in their bare faces, proudly flaunting their curves on social media in a bikini, to banishing apologies in the boardroom and the bedroom, our leading ladies sign-up for brand new resolutions that question stereotypical gender norms. 2019 is dedicated to freedom, friendships, fun, and unabashedly calling the shots!

Written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra, Four More Shots Please! revolves around the lives of four very different women each fighting their own individual battles and tackling life as it comes. Based in the southern tip of Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, these four friends get together every couple of days to binge talk and get smash drunk at their favorite garage bar, ‘Truck’. It’s the magic of pure, unadulterated and yet sometimes flawed, friendship. Four More Shots Please! is the urban, millennial Indian woman’s gaze, a slice-of-life, brutally realistic portrait of what it is like to be in a country caught in a constant battle between the traditional and modern, to be a thinking woman, to be free in a country caught up in chains and to be honest in a country that thrives on hypocrisy.

The Prime Original stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo as these four women along with a stellar ensemble cast comprising of Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhooplalam, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Amrita Puri and Sapna Pabbi. Replete with pop cultural references, Four More Shots Please! is the one thing you need to watch to get into the mind of the modern Indian woman. The show will be available on Prime Video on 25th January 2019.

