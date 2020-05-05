Former Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar Wants Salman Khan To Lead His Biopic, Read On

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar opened up about if a film will be made on his life. The fast bowler wants superstar Salman Khan to portray his role if ever a biopic is made on his glorious cricket career. The Rawalpindi express took 444 International wickets in his entire career.

On many occasions in the past, Akhtar has admitted that he is a big Salman Khan fan. Recently, a journalist from Pakistan Saj Sadiq confirmed that Shoaib wants the handsome actor to play his role in his biopic. Sadiq wrote on Twitter: Shoaib Akhtar “If ever my biopic is made, I want Salman Khan to play the lead in it”.

Back in 2018, When Salman was sentenced to 5-year jail term by the court, Shoaib expressed his sadness on Twitter. Shoaib stated – “Really Sad to see my friend Salman khan sentenced for 5 years But the Law must take its course & we got to respect the decision of the honourable court of India but I still think the punishment is too harsh but my heart goes to his family & fans ..Am sure he will out soon”. Though later Salman Khan got free on bail from the blackbuck poaching case.

Shoaib Akhtar "If ever my biopic is made, I want Salman Khan to play the lead in it" — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 4, 2020

The biopics on cricketing legends have always been a treat to watch, movies made on Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni’s life won the hearts of the audiences. Now a biopic on former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev’s life will be released as soon as the theatres reopen.

Shoaib Akhtar played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 19 T20 Internationals for the Pakistan cricket team. He was known as the fastest bowler in the world.

