Actress Malaika Arora’s gym outfit spelt out ‘love’ and we don’t know if that had a hidden message to convey, but all we care about the sexiness that she carries along her.

Malaika was photographed outside a yoga studio. Her sparkling white t-shirt had ‘Love’ scribbled across, and it seems like a cryptic message for Arjun Kapoor as per most reports.

She completed her look with black yoga pants and black sneakers. With her hair pulled back and tied in a low bun, Malaika chose to go minimalistic with her make-up.

On the work front, Malaika was seen in the song Hello Hello from the movie Pataakha. Arjun, on the other hand, is currently working on Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama, Panipat.

