Actress Malaika Arora’s gym outfit spelt out ‘love’ and we don’t know if that had a hidden message to convey, but all we care about the sexiness that she carries along her.
Malaika was photographed outside a yoga studio. Her sparkling white t-shirt had ‘Love’ scribbled across, and it seems like a cryptic message for Arjun Kapoor as per most reports.
She completed her look with black yoga pants and black sneakers. With her hair pulled back and tied in a low bun, Malaika chose to go minimalistic with her make-up.
Trending
On the work front, Malaika was seen in the song Hello Hello from the movie Pataakha. Arjun, on the other hand, is currently working on Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama, Panipat.
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!