FlashbackFriday: This Candid Throwback Picture Of Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai Is Pure Nostalgia!

#FlashbackFriday: Once Upon A Time In Bollywood, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai used to be one of the hottest couples. Their love story couldn’t pass the tests of time and they had a huge and much talked about breakup.

Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and both of them were soon blessed with a baby girl named Aaradhya who is 7 years old now. Salman, on the other hand, decided to live a bachelor life even though his name has been linked to Katrina Kaif and Iulia Vantur.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Even though both Salman and Aishwarya are happy in their own lives now and have never crossed paths ever again, their fans haven’t gotten over them yet.

A candid picture of both Salman and Aishwarya has gone viral on social media recently which has become a topic of discussion among the ex-couple’s fans. The picture shows Aishwarya sitting casually along with Salman and having a cup of tea/coffee. The way both of them are posing for the camera shows how comfortable both of them were with each other. Have a look at the throwback picture below:

Nation wants to know who leaked these pictures pic.twitter.com/qbaqpCIJNK — 💸 (@FlybrownG) April 11, 2019

Did the picture take you back to the memory lane?

Meanwhile, Salman Khan wrapped up the first schedule of Dabangg 3 in Indore and his other film Bharat is set to release on upcoming Eid. Aishwarya, on the other hand, may star in Sahir Ludhianvi Biopic along with Abhishek Bachchan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!