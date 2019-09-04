First Look Of Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan’s Directorial Debut Project OUT!

Recently, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan announced her unconventional directorial debut with a theatre production Euripides’ Medea. In another delightful outing, the official poster of her directorial debut play is out now.

Interestingly, the poster has been painted by Farhat Datta and it shows the protagonist of the play which is a woman holding a knife full of blood with a furious expression which has made the poster more intriguing- a greek classic that stays at the core of the poster.

In the recent development, Veteran actress Sarika has turned into a theatre producer and will help the play by Ira Khan, who will don the director’s hat for the same.

“We were already in producer mode as we were working on a Hindi play. It was then that Ira called me and said she wanted me to act in her play. I didn’t want to act so instead I offered to produce it,” said Sarika.

“Ira is like my own baby, so I was more than happy to be a part of it. Also, I was impressed by her vision of the play and was confident about her as a director,” she added.

Sarika has started her production house NautankiSa Productions, and is joined by friend Sachin Kamani and her younger daughter Akshara.

The official social media handle of Euripides’ Medea has taken to their Instagram handle and shared the intriguing poster of the play.

Euripides’ Medea is a play with a greek tragedy storyline- a classic Euripides’ Medea which will be showcased in selected Indian cities, this year-end.

Euripides’ Medea is being directed by Ira Khan. Presented by Entropy and Produced by Sarika’s production house NautankiSa Productions.