On the eve of Republic Day, Defense minister of India, Rajnath Singh launched the trailer of Fauji Calling starring Sharman Joshi and Ranjha Vikram Singh in lead roles. The film, which also stars Bidita Bag, Mahi Soni, Mugdha Godse, Zarina Wahab, and Shishir Sharma, talks about an attack that shook the nation.

Advertisement

The film also shows how this attack affected not only the brave martyrs but also the people who are in their lives aka their families. The trailer shows how a girl finds it difficult to overcome the loss of her father who was martyred during a war.

Advertisement

Talking more about Fauji Calling, Ranjha Vikram Singh said, “We will forever be indebted to our brave soldiers, but Fauji Calling pays tribute to their families whose sacrifice is just as important and significant. I’m truly humbled that our trailer is being launched on the eve of Republic Day by our honorable Defence Minister and hope our film reaches out to every Indian.”

Further, Sharman Joshi added how he was immediately drawn towards the film due to its character and storyline. He said, “Like every fellow Indian, I have nothing but respect and gratitude for our soldiers. But even for me, Fauji Calling was a revelation about the immense sacrifice and struggle of the families of our bravehearts. I hope we have been able to justice to the unsung heroes behind our Heroes in uniform and our film takes their story to every corner of the country.”

Fauji Calling, written and directed by Aaryaan Saxena, presented by Running Horses Films and Ovez Productions is all set to release in cinemas on 25th February.

Must Read: Padmaavat Turns 3: Ghoomar To Jauhar, 5 Scenes That Still Give Us Goosebumps

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube