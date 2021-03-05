With the enormous success of its recent slate of premium drama series, Applause Entertainment is all set to also make rapid gains in film production. After the recent announcements of Iftikhar and The Rapist, Applause is now ready to roll out their next film, the currently untitled, Hindi adaptation of the genre bending Tamil smash-hit, Aruvi starring Fatima Sana Shaikh.

This explosive remake will mark Applause Entertainment’s first collaboration with Faith Films and will be directed by E Niwas. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays the lead, as the fiery, eponymous character made so memorable by Aditi Balan in the Tamil original.

Aruvi, released in 2017, hit the sweet spot of garnering huge critical acclaim and massive box office success upon its release. The social satire also went on to widely travel across prestigious film festivals, winning accolades and cult status along the way.

Lauded by audiences and critics alike, Aruvi was the rare commercial entertainer that also held a mirror to society, with its sparkling commentary on consumerism and misogyny, among other prevalent issues. As a character, Aruvi was heralded as a progressive, post-modern symbol of feminism, and her radical journey through the film was a spellbinding, sucker punch to the gut.

Talking about the new project, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, says, “Equally funny and ferocious, Aruvi is a provocative, feminist social satire that stunned us when we first saw it. We were drawn in by its unconventional narrative, deftly balancing its black comedy leanings, with the beats of a tautly executed thriller. We’re excited to collaborate with Faith Films, E Niwas and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the retelling of this audacious film for a national audience”

Added E Niwas, “Aruvi is not just a story of a hero. It’s a triumph over the labyrinths of life . It’s totally euphoric and a privilege to explore one of the most beautiful cinematic characters I have come across. Fatima Sana Shaikh is an absolutely befitting choice, and I am super excited to collaborate with Applause Entertainment and Faith Films.”

Said Fatima Sana Shaikh, “I am so thrilled to do the remake of Aruvi and really looking forward to dive deep into the skin of the character. I am really glad that Applause Entertainment and Faith Films have come together with E Niwas to make this great content and I am really excited to embark on this journey”

The Hindi adaptation of Aruvi is set to begin filming in mid-2021.

