Father David Dhawan Is Happy About Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal’s Relationship! Reveals The Marriage Schedule

With each passing day, we are getting to hear a lot about Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal’s marriage. It was being reported that the lovebirds will tie the knot in November this year. But it seems the wait will be a little longer as ‘Papa’ David Dhawan has spilled some beans about his marriage.

In a recent interview with MensXP, Senior Dhawan spoke about Varun and Natasha’s relationship and their marriage plans.

He said, “His marriage will happen next year maybe. I am very happy with their relationship. What more does a father need?” He further also revealed that both of the celebrated Varun’s birthday in abroad. “For his birthday, he has gone on a holiday. He was there and we were on the phone and Facebook with him. We cut a cake here and my granddaughter Nyra, who is not even one, joined us. We managed to celebrate his birthday,” he added.

Well, we know a lot of hearts would have broken after reading this news but we are happy for the couple!

In an earlier interview with Filmfare too, Varun had spoken about Natasha and their marriage plans. He said, “It’s not going to happen this year. I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.”

On the work front, Varun is busy shooting for Street Dancer alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. He will also start shooting for his father’s film, remake of Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan soon.

