Fashion: Sequel To Priyanka Chopra Starrer In The Making? Arjan Bajwa Spills The Beans

Madhur Bhandarkar’s 2008 critically acclaimed film Fashion, gave Priyanka Chopra a National Award. The film went on to be one of her most celebrated ones and time and again there have been speculations of a sequel in making. Now, lead actor Arjan Bajwa has opened up if Fashion 2 is in pipeline and below is what he has to say.

Alongside Priyanka Chopra, Fashion also starred Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse, Samir Soni and others. The film was a gateway into the dark side and the reality of the fashion world that many aspire to be in. The film was received with huge applause back in the time.

Recently when Fashion actor Arjan Bajwa was asked about the sequel to the film that gave him his breakthrough film, he laughed and said, “Ask Madhur Bhandarkar.”

Further, in the interview with Bollywood Hungama he quickly added, “In fact, we (Priyanka and him) have been telling Madhur sir for the longest time to do something about Fashion 2, write a story on it. I don’t know, maybe, he’s taking his own time to think of a story.”

Arjan Bajwa is optimistic and feels that it should happen any time soon. He also added how Priyanka Chopra’s global appeal might give Fashion 2 a massive push.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. The actor now has a long line up of projects including The White Tigers, We Can Be Heroes, Her Sangeet themed series with Amazon Prime Video, Sheela, an untitled film with Mindy Kaling and a few more. She is also speculated to be a part of Matrix 4 alongside Keanu Reeves.

Do you think Fashion 2 should happen? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!