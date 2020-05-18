Alia Bhatt Gets Haircut From Her ‘Multi-Talented Loved One’ & Fans Think It’s Ranbir Kapoor!

Actress Alia Bhatt on Sunday shared a picture of her chopped hair, revealing the haircut has been done by her “multi-talented” loved one.

“Yes I cut my hair at home — thanks to my multi-talented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop-chop,” Alia wrote on Instagram.

The caption by Alia Bhatt has left netizens wondering if it’s Ranbir Kapoor who cut her hair short.

A user commented: “Is Ranbir that loved one?” Another one wrote: “We all want to know more about your loved one.”

Apart from flaunting her short hair, Alia Bhatt also shared that she has become “stronger” and “fitter” by working out and eating right during lockdown.

“60 days later — stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much, much better at pushups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge,” she added.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in “Brahmastra”. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. She also has Sadak starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. It is helmed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. This is the first time Alia Bhatt has collaborated with her father.

On the other hand, along with Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor also has YRF’s Shamshera. He stars alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in this period drama.

Who do you think must’ve given Alia her haircut? Is it Ranbir? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!