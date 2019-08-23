Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani Pack A Punch As They Get Into The Prep Mode For Toofan

Ace producer Ritesh Sidhwani is all set to take the world by a storm once again as him and Farhan Akhtar get into prep mode for their latest venture ‘Toofan‘ which will see Farhan Akhtar essay the role of a boxer.

Earlier this week, Ritesh Sidhwani took to social media to share a picture of the script with the caption,

“Just another day at work #ToofanInTheMaking 😉” and generated a pre buzz amongst the netizens as ‘Toofan’ is highly anticipated.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie which is slated to release in the year, 2020. The makers have made sure to keep the excitement high for ‘Toofan’ by occasionally sharing glimpses of Farhan Akhtar training to get in shape for his character as a boxer.

‘Toofan’ is being produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mishra helming the project as the director of the movie.

Ritesh Sidhwani is regarded as one of the most influential producers having some of the most impactful projects under his belt from ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara‘ to Inside Edge to this years blockbuster ‘Gullyboy‘ and now he is all set for ‘Toofan‘.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!