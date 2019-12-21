Fans Can’t Keep Calm As Nora Fatehi Comes For The Trailer Launch Of Street Dancer 3D – Video Inside!

After wowing us with her acting chops in Batla House this year, the gorgeous Nora Fatehi is gearing up for her next big release – Street Dancer 3D.

Ever since Nora has set foot in Bollywood, the talented lass has won millions of hearts and today has a huge fan following. One recently saw the magnitude of her fan following during the trailer launch of her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D.

Soon after the trailer launch, when the lovely actress stepped out of the venue, she was surrounded by her fans, who wanted to talk to her and take selfies with her.

And the darling girl that she is, Nora didn’t disappoint any of her fans and happily obliged with their demand for selfies.

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi is making all the right kind of noises. After the long wait, the makers of the film finally released the trailer a few days back and have sent a wave of excitement amongst the fans. But the show has just begun. The team has now released the first song titled Muqabala today.

The makers of Street Dancer 3D are releasing the movie in multiple languages simultaneously including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on 24th January 2020.

The film also features Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, and other renowned dancers. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza and is backed by Bhushan Kumar.

