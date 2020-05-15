Amid the ongoing lockdown, actor Priyanshu Painyuli is going through fitness training at home to prepare for his character as an army officer in his next, “Rashmi Rocket”.

“We can’t be sure of anything for the next few months and that’s causing a great deal of anxiety in everyone. It’s hard to stay motivated when you don’t know when you can get to work again,” Priyanshu said.

“But for actors, work is not just shooting at a set. It’s also prepping for the character. For my next film, I need to look like an army man. It won’t be an easy feat to achieve that without a gym and a trainer but I want to keep at it so that I don’t have to start from ground zero,” Priyanshu added.

Priyanshu further states, “I have been in touch with my trainer over calls and video chats. He has been monitoring my meals and my exercise. I have set weekly fitness targets for myself. My structure has to broader so my entire fitness regimen now focuses on building muscles and achieve a tougher look.”

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, “Rashmi Rocket” also stars Taapsee Pannu.

