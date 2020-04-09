Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani is all set to collaborate with Akshay Kumar for his next venture Bell Bottom. But before that, the two recently collaborated on their ensemble project Muskurayega India. In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, Jackky opened up on his experience working with the superstar and how he inspires him to be a real and honest person.

Jackky who put the project Muskurayega together in an exclusive chat with us spoke about the song and what motivated him to do it. The producer had a lot to say about his Bell Bottom actor Akshay Kumar.

When asked about how excited was Akshay to be a part, Jacky said, “No, ask me how excited was I, because I am a fan. As soon as he said yes I was like amazing, because he is a genius, he is a star, he is just amazing. I know everyone is a huge fan of him. He is so real. Whenever I speak to him, he only tells the right thing. He has always told me to be honest, do your things but make sure you bring smile on people’s faces..”

Further talking about how he said yes to Muskurayega India instantly, he added, “When I told him that there is this song, we can do and bring smile on faces. He was on board in no time. There is a reason why he is Akshay Kumar and why people love him.”

On that note for the unversed, Akshay announced his film Bell Bottom which has Jackky’s Pooja entertainment as the producers and when asked about the film, Jacky said, “It’s a little early to say anything about that.”

The poster of Bell Bottom has Akshay in a suited gangsta look, looking all rugged but decent and dapper. The confusion and speculations regarding what the character is, are still making rounds. The film is set for April 2, 2021 release.

