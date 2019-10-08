EXCLUSIVE! Priyanka Chopra: “Nick Jonas Asked My Mom For Marriage Before Even Asking Me”

Priyanka Chopra was recently promoting her real-life based film, The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar-Zaira Wasim and spilled all the beans starting from secrets on the sets to her wedding with Nick Jonas. What caught our attention is her revelation of Nick asking for her hand to mumma Madhu Chopra without even informing her about it.

We met Priyanka for an exclusive conversation and asked about whether her mom was hesitant when she heard she wanted to get hitched to an American singer. To this, she said, “My mother is not like that.. my mother’s never been like that. Even I didn’t know I was dating Nick when my mother found out. He was always clear about what this was. He flew down to India and asked my mom for my hand and marriage, before he even asked me. So, my mom was more aware about it than I was. I only found out after he proposed to me that my mom and him have had this conversation.” Indeed some couple goals, we must admit!

Check out Priyanka’s full interview below:

Meanwhile, the actress also spoke about The Sky Is Pink being her comeback film and how she got hooked to the story just when she heard it for the first time.

While talking about The Sky Is Pink, the actress described her journey as ‘fulfilling’ and revealed that she was overwhelmed about the response the team received at TIFF 2019. For the unversed, TSIP was premiered at this year’s TIFF and there was a 4-minute long standing ovation along with teary-eyed crowd who were captured sobbing!

