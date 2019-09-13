Exclusive! Nora Fatehi Wants To Work With This Actor Next & It’s Not A Surprise

Nora Fatehi is winning hearts again and again with her amazing dance numbers. From Dilbar to O Saki, she has proved that she is one of the best performers we have in B-Town. This year, she played important roles in Salman Khan starrer Bharat and John Abraham starrer Batla House and everyone loved her performance.

After releasing the Arabic version of Dilbar, Nora Fatehi is back with a new funky and cool video song called Pepeta. Just like always, we got to see the actor-dancer giving yet another entertaining and impressive number. In a rapid-fire game with the Kamariya girl, we asked her some fun and tricky questions and the actress nailed it!

When asked if she lies during the interviews of her songs of movies, she sweetly answered that she never does that. The actress was asked which Bollywood actor she would love to work next with and she immediately answered – Ayushmann Khurrana.

Nora Fatehi recently featured in a single called Pachtaoge alongside Vicky Kaushal. She is also a part of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D in which she plays a very important role. We asked Nora with whom she would love to work next with and well, she gave quite an interesting answer!

She also shared from which Bollywood diva’s closet she would like to steal clothes from! Nora was her candid best in the rapid-fire game with us. Which is your favourite answer from the segment? Let us know in the comments below.

