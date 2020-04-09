Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter Starrer Khaali Peeli Update: Bollywood has been one of the worst affected industries in India due to Coronavirus Pandemic. The spread of deadly virus led to Janata curfew and then a 21-day lockdown. All the theatres were shut down, the films which were about to release got postponed and those being shot came to a halt.

We got into a quick conversation with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar to understand how much of his upcoming film as a producer, Khaali Peeli’s shoot has been affected.

Talking about the same Ali said, “Khaali Peeli’s shoot has been completed and we are in post-production stage now. We will resume it post lockdown.”

When asked if the lockdown has affected the budget in any way, he said there is no effect on budget as such.

Talking further and concluding his point, Ali said that they are just concerned about the global pandemic and standing with the nation to fight it out. They will get back to work once everything gets normal.

Khaali Peeli brings young Bollywood stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter opposite each for the first time. The action-thriller is directed by Maqbool Khan and jointly produced by Ali & Himanshu Mehra. Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat & Satish Kaushik, the film was slated to release on June 12, 2020, but will get postponed indefinitely now.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!