Did You Know? Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Shot Each Other’s Parts For The Short Film ‘Family’ On COVID-19 Awareness

Last week some of the Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth, and others came together for a short film titled Family. The film is based on social distancing amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the virtual director of the film Prasoon Pandey shared interesting revelations about how the film was shot.

The film was shot in the actors’ respective homes by their friends and family. Its storyline revolves around a family’s effort to find a misplaced pair of sunglasses belonging to Amitabh Bachchan’s character.

In an interview with PTI, Prasoon stated – “Amitji’s portions were shot by Abhishek. Nick Jonas shot Priyanka’s segment, Rajinikanth ji’s was shot by his daughter Soundarya. Ranbir and Alia went behind the camera for each other. Everyone was so gracious. They didn’t come into the frame, but they were simply helping. They were so selfless,” Prasoon said.

He added that his son shot a template video with him portraying all the characters, to give the stars a better idea about what is expected. “We sent that to all the actors so that they could see each shot precisely, [including details of] how to frame [each shot], and in which direction to look so that it could connect to the next shot. I sent it on April 2 and told them it would be great if they could shoot it by the next day, and they didn’t bat an eyelid. They started shooting on April 3”.

Prasoon said he first came up with the idea when it was announced that the nation will observe a complete lockdown of 21 days. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised the film on Twitter.

