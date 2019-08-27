EXCLUSIVE: If Ayushmann Khurrana & Rajkummar Rao Star In A Film Together AGAIN, Amar Kaushik Would Give THIS Quirky Title

Last year, Amar Kaushik made his directorial debut with the horror-comedy Stree which stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. The film turned out to be a super hit at the box office and gained a lot of audiences, as well as, critical appreciation.

This year, the director is all set to entertain the audience with his film titled ‘Bala‘. Bala stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Yesterday, the makers dropped the teaser of Bala and the audience were left in splits with Ayushmann’s avatar and act in it. The audience is sure that Amar’s film with Ayushmann will be a hit just like Stree.

Both Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao are phenomenal actors. We asked Amar Kaushik if he would love to cast Ayush and Raj together in his film and the director think it’s a dream and also revealed a fun title.

Amar said, “Oh, that would be a dream! Not are they only powerhouses of talent but great human beings and I would love to make this happen one day! What do you think of the title ‘Bicky’?”

Well, we loved the title ‘Bicky’ and after Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) we hope that Ayushmann and Rajkummar come together for a film again.

