EXCLUSIVE! Dream Girl Crosses 50-Crore Mark, Nushrat Bharucha Says She Is Humbled With The Film’s Success

Last week, Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial Dream Girl hit the silver screen and the film received a great response. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee and Nidhi Bisht, the film is making the audience go LOL in the cinema halls.

Along with the fun and comedy factor in the film, the audience is in love with Ayushmann and Nushrat’s romantic chemistry in Dream Girl. Fans can’t get enough of Ayushmann and Nushrat’s cute and breezy romance in the song Ik Mulaqaat. Dream Girl has crossed 50-crore mark at the box office in just 4 days and is expected to earn more this week.

Nushrat plays the character named Mahi. Just like Ayushmann and other stars, even Nushrat has nailed it with her comic timing in the film.

After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, this is another hit for Nushrat Bharucha. When asked how she feels with her latest release receiving an immensely positive response, Nushrat told Koimoi, “It feels great and I am humbled that the film is doing so well. I am glad it has got such an overwhelming response”

After Dream Girl, Nushrat Bharucha will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Turram Khan alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is slated to hit the screens on January 31, 2020.

Have you watched Dream Girl? Let us know how you like the film in the comments below.

