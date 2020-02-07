EXCLUSIVE! Disha Patani On Radhe Actor Salman Khan: “He Is A MEGASTAR..”

Disha Patani is currently enjoying the appreciation of her back to back biggies. The actress who last made noise for her portrayal in Bharat and Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur that hit the theatres today. The beauty is simultaneously working on Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop, which stars Salman Khan in lead.

Radhe will mark the second collaboration between the superstar and Disha, Bharat being the first. The actress has been pretty excited about the Prabhudheva directorial and feels lucky to grab another Salman Khan biggie. Talking about the same, in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Disha Patani shared, “I’m very lucky and very grateful to him that he gave me one more opportunity to work with him. He is a megastar or the country and I couldn’t be happier to work with him again. He’s a fabulous co-star.”

Furthermore, upon being asked to spill the beans regarding the special song she’s been shooting for in Radhe, the beauty maintained her silence and just said, “That you’ll see once we meet for the promotions of Radhe.”

Check out Disha Patani’s exclusive statement below:

Well, by her conviction, we’re sure that something grand has been planned by Salman Khan and the team as an Eidi for Bhaijaan’s fans. Are ya’ll excited?

Meanwhile, Whether it is in Kung Fu Yoga, Baaghi 2, or Bharat, Disha Patani has done a lot of stunts. Being an adventure sports fan, Disha says she loves all the action. In Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Khemu, Disha plays a young independent girl.

“If I talk about my habit of watching films, I watched a lot of action and horror film while growing up. I love watching bad girls who kick ass and punch the boys! So, action is definitely something I love doing. In ‘Malang‘, too, I got a chance to do action. I think my body is quite agile and that is an advantage whenever I try stunts or adventure sports!” shared the actress previously.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!