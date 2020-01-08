Deepika Padukone is amongst the most loved actresses in the Industry and there’s no single doubt about it. The actress won hearts last night when she marked her presence at the JNU protests, expressing her solidarity with the victims of the JNU Violence which took place on January 5th. But, DP doesn’t remember sh*t about herself! Check out for yourself.

Koimoi.com met DP for an exclusive conversation while the beauty was promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak. Bringing a twist to her questions, we made Deepika take a fun segment called ‘Deepika Padukone Takes The Deepika Padukone Quiz’, where the actress had to answer questions from her Bollywood filmography.

From Ranbir Kapoor’s wrist tattoo in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Shah Rukh Khan’s phone number in Chennai Express and her character name in Break Ke Baad – Deepika Padukone couldn’t recall anything and we love how candid she was about all of it!

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, the actress also spoke about her contemporaries and went all praises for Hrithik Roshan and Kartik Aaryan.

In one of our exclusive conversations, Deepika shared, “He will do whatever it takes to be successful, and be at the top, and he isn’t apologetic about him and I love that about him. So that’s how I started following him, and seeing his work, then I saw the Dheeme Dheeme Challenge and I said ‘what is this step?’ and I kept watching and watching and to save my life, I couldn’t do that step. So, I messaged him asking ‘Can you please teach me this step because I’m really bad!”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s upcoming tale of triumph, Chaapaak, is all set to hit the theatre screens this Friday.

The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in lead, and has been directed by Meghna Gulzar.

