EXCLUSIVE! Avinash Tiwary Talks About Struggles Post Laila Majnu, Says “Media Doesn’t Like Me”

Avinash Tiwary, who gained popularity because of his wonderful performance in Laila Majnu has his share of struggle in his career. Despite receiving a lot of love from the audience, the journey hasn’t been an easy one for him to make a mark for himself in Bollywood.

The talented actor recently worked with Karan Johar for Ghost Stories. Working with Karan Johar is a dream come true for many actors and so it was for Tiwary. But the actor told Koimoi that he still has a long way to go. Several times, Avinash shared how life after Laila Majnu’s release wasn’t all flowery for him. He had no work for 4 months until he got ‘The Girl In The Train‘.

In a video interview with Koimoi, the actor said that somewhere the media isn’t giving him that kind of acknowledgement that he deserves. Avinash Tiwary said, “I started with Laila Majnu and it was off the theatres in 5-7 days. It came on the OTT platform and people who loved the film kept talking about it. Thankfully, the audience for the film has grown over time. But I was fighting space, the acknowledgement of my existence then, that I exist and I am still doing it. I was filled with a lot of angst post Laila Majnu and I thought I’ll be done with it now, but it has only grown for me.”

He added, “The things that I’m fighting with, I really shouldn’t be talking right now. It’s just my feeling towards the media and how I want to win them over. This is one year that I really want to devote it to. I really want to create a soft corner for myself in the media because they don’t like me.” He also talked about how it’s rare that any review of Ghost Stories would mention his name in their articles. Watch the video to see what else he said on the same.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!