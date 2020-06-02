EXCLUSIVE! Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn Played A HILARIOUS Prank On Ranveer Singh During Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch & Ashish Chanchlani Is REVEALING The Deets

Ashish Chanchlani is a huge name in India right now. He isn’t just a successful YouTuber but also a renowned name in the media industry. He started his journey with Instagram and slowly moved on to YouTube and because people could relate to his content, he became viral in no time.

Earlier in March this year, Ashish Chanchlani hosted an event for the trailer of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Although, the makers had to postpone the film’s release due to coronavirus pandemic.

There was a video that went viral from the event, where we all saw Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif waiting for Ranveer Singh who apparently was running late on time. The Simmba actor made a grand entry with speakers in his unique style, apologised, hugged everyone and went inside the restroom; ‘Nature’s Call’, you can’t ignore, right?

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Ashish Chanchlani revealed the prank that Akshay and Ajay played inside the restroom with him. “You’ve no idea; I can’t tell you about this…Akshay sir and Ajay sir ne Ranveer Singh ke saath kya kiya bathroom mein. Main nahi batana chahoonga kyu ki I would like to keep this there only,” said YouTuber.

“And then I realised yaar in logo me bhi bohot masti hain…khatarnaak masti hai,” Ashish added. On insisting to reveal the prank, Chanchalani said, “Main nahi bataunga, maine Akshay sir ko promise kiya hain. Unhone bola tha apna muh tight rakhna…toh kuch kiya unhone bohot funny tha.”

Watch the video here:

Ok, so next time we meet Ashish, we are definitely gonna get the story out of him.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!