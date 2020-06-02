Amrin Qureshi Didn’t Get Rajkumar Santoshi’s Bad Boy ‘On A Platter’ Despite Being Producer’s Daughter

Amrin Qureshi is geared up for her big Bollywood debut opposite Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi in Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming rom-com “Bad Boy”. Her father Sajid Qureshi is the producer of the film, but Amrin insists her debut project was not handed to her on a platter.

“I know my father is the producer of ‘Bad Boy’ but that doesn’t mean the movie was given to me on a platter. As a father, he really wanted me to find my own path,” she told IANS.

“We all know Raj ji is a legendary director and he won’t compromise on acting at all, so I had to be at my best. I had to go through several round of auditions with him too, which were tough. I’m glad that I made it,” she added.

Amrin Qureshi was well prepared before her first shot.

“Two years back when I decided to become an actor, I instantly took admission in Anupam Kher’s academy and did a course there. Soon after that was over, I joined a couple of group classes that helped me to open up and become confident. When I figured that part out, I did one-on-one with my teachers to work on my strengths and weaknesses,” said the youngster.

Amrin Qureshi started shooting for “Bad Boy” around a year ago. Recalling her first day at work, she said: “May 18 — that’s when we started shooting. I clearly remember the day. I don’t know if I woke up early or didn’t sleep at all but I was all prepped early in the morning even though my shot was scheduled in the evening. I feel nostalgic recalling that day. When I reached my vanity to get ready for the shot, my mind was filled with so many questions as to what’s it going to be like but after I went on the set, all of the questions vanished. It was if I was meant to be in front of the camera. I had Raj ji guiding me and so many people around the set encouraging me. After the shot was over, there was a feeling of satisfaction and gratitude.”

The coronavirus pandemic has brought everything to a standstill. With no shooting of films for over two months, she misses being on set.

“I’ve just been daydreaming about it and I can’t wait to go back and give my best because being on set, makes me the most me and gives me a purpose,” said Amrin.

As for the lockdown, Amirin Qureshi has been honing her skills.

“Lockdown is the perfect opportunity for me to make my craft better and work on my skills. I’ve been trying out things I never thought I would do, like sketching,” she said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!