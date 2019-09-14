Exclusive! #1YearofManmarziyaan: Taapsee Pannu Reminisces Her Character Rumi & Reacts To The Reports Of Sequel

It has been a year since Anurag Kashayp’s Manmarziyaan starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan released. It wasn’t a usual love triangle between the characters Rumi, Vicky and Robbie, respectively. All three were hardcore lovers but have their own perception towards love and how they want to keep it.

Taapsee Pannu played the fierce Rumi who would not tolerate anything against her. She loves truly and also fights for it, but won’t settle if she isn’t valued in a relationship. It was the first romantic film directed by Anurag Kashyap which focused on how today’s generation loves and live through confusion of what they want and what they desire.

There have been reports of sequel to Manmarziyaan but nothing is fixed yet. When I asked Taapsee about how see feels about the film completing a year, the potential sequel and her character Rumi, she said, “Well, the potential of sequel is something for the director and producer to say. But Manmarziyaan is going to be one film that will be a milestone in my filmography because Rumi is like acquired taste, you probably won’t get her immediately but when you do , she won’t leave your mind for long.”

She added, “Hence, all the messages I get in daily basis on social media for Manmarziyaan. I hope I get to another love story soon.”

Along with the story, the music of Manmarziyaan composed by Amit Tridevi was mesmerising. Every song was soulful and pleasant and it was the best albums of last year.

Do you think there should be a sequel to Manmarziyaan? Let us know in the comments below.

