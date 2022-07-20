Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut unveiled the first look teaser of her upcoming film, Emergency, last week, and soon it became the talk of the town. The teaser was trending at #1 on YouTube. Kangana’s uncanny resemblance to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi impressed many netizens.

Going by the title, it is based on the emergency declared in India between 1975 to 1977. Even though the film is still under production, it has landed in political controversy. Scroll down to know more.

As reported by News 18, the Congress has objected to Kangana’s portrayal as Indira Gandhi and believes that it is a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the former Prime Minister. The party also demanded that the film should be shown to them before releasing in theatres.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Media Department vice-president Sangeeta Sharma also called Kangana a BJP agent and the actress is tarnishing the image of Indira Gandhi at the behest of the ruling BJP. However, the ruling party described the objection of Congress as their nervousness.

Reportedly, State BJP spokesperson Rajpal Singh Sisodia said that the Emergency is a black spot on the country’s democracy and Indira Gandhi was the ‘heroine’ during it, and hence they need not worry.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is not only playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi but also directing the film Emergency. She said that she understands the pulse of the audience and her upcoming film caters to their intellectual side as well as their sensual side.

The actress, who is known for her unabashed statements, recently said that the “terms” from her quotes have become part of the pop culture, referring to her infamous ‘nepotism’ and ‘movie mafia’ terms she used for host Karan Johar and the star-kids in Bollywood.

