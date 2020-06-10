Elli AvrRam Replies A Troll Asking Her To Marry: "Beta Settle Hone Ke Liye..."

Elli AvrRam had a sharp retort for a netizen who suggested that she should get married and settle down.

Elli AvrRam took to Instagram, where she shared a string of screenshots. In one screenshot, a user wrote to her: “Aab shaadi karlo or settled ho jao (get married and settle down now).”

The actress replied: “Beta settle hone keliye shaadi karne ki zaroorat hai kya? Mere hisaab se nahi. Shahyad isiliye bahut marriages kharaab ho jaate hai, kyonki life ‘zyaada’ settled ho gaye (why do I have to get married to settle down? I don’t think so. Perhaps this is the reason why many marriages go wrong, because life got too settled) lol.”

Another user said: “Who knows you might meet the man of your dreams?”

Elli AvrRam replied: “Why do I have to marry him though? If he’s the man of my dreams then he’ll know sacha wala I LOVE YOU (true I love you) is enough of proof to stick with each other.”

“Baaki sab business, ‘settlement hai’ (The rest is business settlement). Of safety… and of course a nice dreamy cute la la land ceremony with a diamond put on your finger. Wah wah sacha pyaar hai yeh (wow that is true love).”

The third screenshot showed a user asking her about “body needs or neend (sleep)”.

“Beta mera philosophy alag hai. Kaunsa bhagvan nafrat ya punish karte hai jab insaan koi ‘rule’ follow nahi karthe hai? Yeh sirf insaan karthe hai, isiliye hum bhagvaan nahi hai (my philosophy is different. Which god punishes for not following rules? This is only done by humans. That is why we are not Gods),” she replied.

A social media user told Elli AvrRam that it’s “ok if she doesn’t believe in the custom of marriages, but not to ruin it for others.”

Elli replied, saying that she is not here to ruin anyone’s fairytale and that she has always dreamt about her “big fat Greek wedding”.

Having said that, Elli AvrRam added: “But I mean to say for me marriage or not, koi farak nahi padhta hai jab sacha pyaar hai (doesn’t really matter when there is true love).”

“Jo bhi karna hai life mein dil se karo (whatever you do in life, do it with). Not because karna padhta hai werna (not because you have to do it or else).”

