Eid 2020! Not Just Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan’s Internet-BREAKING Hug, Here Are The MOST Memorable Moments

Eid 2020! If not for lockdown, we would’ve seen Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and many other celebs rocking memorable Eid parties. But, here’s a compilation of all the memorable moments from the previous Eid & Iftar parties.

Shah Rukh Khan’s 2013 Eid bash:

When it comes to Eid parties, Shah Rukh Khan has always proved to be a mind-blowing host. He makes sure to entertain everyone around him. One such occasion was in 2013 when he fed Dilip Kumar. The super-cute moment was captured and was all over the social media immediately. It was also reported that he drove Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu back home.

Another memory from Shah Rukh Khan’s 2013 bash:

Celebrities like Mukesh Ambani, Mahesh Bhupathi, Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Farah Khan, Sushmita Sen, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukherji, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Amrita Arora, Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene, Jacky Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor were part of the bash. No, wait this isn’t the memory. It was reported that the party went on all night and in the morning celebs danced together tweaking the famous song from Faltu to: “5 baj gaye lekin party abhi baaki hai.”

Baba Siddiqui Iftar bash 2013:

When it comes to remembering Eid moments, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hugging their differences out surely tops the list. Post their huge fight at Katrina Kaif’s 2008 birthday party, everything sorted when they hugged it out at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar bash in 2013.

Baba Siddiqui Iftar bash 2014:

After 2013, everyone was waiting for both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to recreate the history by hugging again. And they did it! Again, the pictures went viral overnight.

Shah Rukh Khan & AbRam Khan breaking the internet in 2016:

One of the cutest moments of all-time is when Shah Rukh Khan came to his balcony to address media with his Lil munchkin AbRam. They both shared an internet-breaking kiss and the world did ‘aww’ together.

