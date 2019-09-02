Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana Was First & The ONLY Choice, Shares Producer Ekta Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurrana is on a roll with the kind of amazing films and characters he is doing. His film Dream Girl is all set to release this month. In Dream Girl, the actor will enact as a girl named Pooja who will talk to strangers on phone and win their hearts.

The trailer left the audience in splits who can’t wait to catch the film in cinema hall. Dream Girl is produced by Ekta Kapoor and in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she was all praises for the Andhadhun actor. Ekta said, “Ayushmann is one of the most exciting actors we have in our industry today. His current run at the box office has cemented his position as one of the top stars today. He was the first and only choice for Dream Girl and I’m so glad people have been showering so much love on the film already.”

For his character Pooja in Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana himself has given his voice as a woman. On his social media pages, the actor used to keep sharing pics and videos from the dubbing studio.

Dream Girl is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Vijay Raaz, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens on September 13.

After Dream Girl, Ayushmann will be seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bala in which he plays a man living with premature balding. The teaser of Bala was released last week and the audience is impressed with it and are sure that even this film will turn out to be a hit.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!