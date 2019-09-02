Saaho Box Office (Hindi): Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Conquers The Throne Of Best Sunday Of 2019!

Saaho didn’t receive a favourable response from the critics upon its release on last Friday. Even public reactions were strictly average and that made everyone in the trade assume that the film will start dropping in the weekend itself.

However, the Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor starrer film came on its own in the weekend as it showed a good trending after a very good start.

Saaho earned 79.08 crores in its first weekend just with Hindi version when the maximum expectations were 60-65 crores. The film collected 24.40 crores on Friday, 25.20 crores on Saturday and if that was not enough, it jumped incredibly well on Sunday and raked a huge sum of 29.48 crores.

Now, Saaho has achieved yet another glorious feat with this one as the film has recorded best Sunday of 2019 so far. Yes, that’s right! Be it Bharat or Kabir Singh or Mission Mangal, none of the highest openers and grossers this year had a Sunday of this level.

Have a look at the Top Sundays of 2019 so far-

Saaho (Hindi) – 29.48 crores

Kabir Singh – 27.91 crores

Bharat – 27.90 crores

Mission Mangal – 27.54 crores

Total Dhamaal – 25.50 crores

The film has come out of the weekend benefit now but it will again benefit from Ganesh Chaturthi partial holiday today. The film will have its litmus test tomorrow and the result will decide its fate at the Box Office.

