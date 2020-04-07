Donate & Stand A Chance To Win A Date With Arjun Kapoor! Here’s How

Arjun Kapoor yesterday announced that he will be lending his support to five initiatives aimed at helping the needy amidst the coronavirus crisis in India. Today, he has decided to do more for the daily wage earners in India who have been worst hit financially during the all India lockdown.

Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor have teamed up to help this segment of Indians. The brother-sister duo, through Anshula’s breakthrough online fundraising platform, Fankind, has come up with a novel idea that sees Arjun going on a virtual date to raise funds for daily wage earners!

Arjun confirms, “There is a section of people in our country who have lost livelihood during this crisis and are in dire need to sustain themselves and their families. I am talking about the scores of daily wage earners – your favourite chaat wale bhaiya, construction workers, coolies, dhobis, rickshaw drivers and so many others. The lockdown is meant that they can’t go out and earn a living. Fankind, GiveIndia & I, we have come together to provide cash in hand for these daily wage workers in serious need.”

Arjun adds, “GiveIndia has identified more than 60 thousand families across India that need our help. All you have to do is log on to fankind.org/arjun and donate. Even 100 rupees will make a huge difference. Your entire donation amount will go in the hands of these people in need.”

Five lucky winners stand a chance to go on a virtual date with the actor. He says, “A special thank you in advance to everyone who is going to come forward and donate for this special cause. I will be meeting and chatting and chilling with 5 winners on 11 April and that night we will all be doing a video chat. I will be getting to know you, share a laugh with you, have a meal with you and just have a good evening together. Let’s come together to help those in serious need.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!