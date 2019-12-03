Dr Priyanka Reddy’s rape case has shaken the entire nation inside out. The 26-year-old vet doctor was returning home on Wednesday night when the incident took place. Not just the ‘Aam janta’ but people from Bollywood fraternity are all reacting to this heinous incident.

On November 30th, after the Priyanka Reddy case had happened, Kabir Singh’s director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga tweeted about the incident and wrote, “FEAR is the only factor which can change things radically in a society and FEAR should be the new rule. Brutal sentence will set an example. Now every girl in the country needs a firm guarantee. I request @warangalpolice to come into action.#RIPPriyankaReddy”.

FEAR is the only factor which can change things radically in a society and FEAR should be the new rule. Brutal sentence will set an example. Now every girl in the country needs a firm guarantee.I request @warangalpolice to come into action.#RIPPriyankaReddy — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) November 30, 2019

Sacred Games director, Vikramaditya Motwane immediately took a jibe at Vanga’s tweet and quoted, “Will that FEAR stop them from slapping her?”

Will that FEAR stop them from slapping her? https://t.co/dgOIHyTWlU — Vikramaditya Motwane (@VikramMotwane) December 1, 2019

He quoted it in the context of his recent release Kabir Singh. The fans didn’t like it and started pouring in comments as soon as he tweeted this. Now, in an interview with Spotboye, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi has supported Sandeep Reddy Vanga and said, “Why does entertainment always have to be about morals and fairytales in India? Films are also a reflection of the society we live in. People like Kabir Singh do exist. It is a direct depiction of this twisted character, that doesn’t preach about how he should or shouldn’t have been.”

She further added, “Cinema is not always a moral science class and we shouldn’t pigeon hole a film into a family film just because it is performed by a commercial actor. If it had an offbeat actor in it, people would have received it differently.”

Well, Divyanka is one television actress who always comes in support of what she thinks is right. The actress always speaks her mind and shuts everyone like a boss!

