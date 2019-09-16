Disha Patani’s Throwback Post Has Us ‘Diving’ Into Her Hotness!

Actress Disha Patani is nostalgic about the time when she was learning scuba-diving, and has shared a throwback moment on social media.

The Bharat actress took to Instagram to share a throwback photograph from 2014 when she was learning scuba diving. In the image, Disha is seen wearing an animal print swimsuit, with a bright accessory, which seems to be a flower, tucked behind her ear. She seems to be excited and eager to get in the water.

“Throwback to 2014 when we were learning scuba diving…I am like just take me there hahaa,” she wrote alongside the image.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Disha is an active social media user, and keeps on posting videos and snaps from her fitness regime. She has also unveiled her YouTube channel, and said that she wants to use the platform for putting up “unfiltered and raw” content that would vary, depending on her mood.

On the film front, Disha will soon be seen in Mohit Suri’s romantic action thriller Malang, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.

