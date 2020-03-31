Disha Patani’s Sun Kissed Selfie Is Perfect To Begin Your Day With!

Actress Disha Patani treated her fans with a stunning photograph of herself.

Disha took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs. In one image, the “Baaghi 2” star can be seen wearing a white floral summer dress. Minial make up and loose hair are giving the picture a perfect beach vibe.

In the other photograph, she shared a sun-kissed selfie of himself.

Disha captioned the image with two flower emojis.

Disha is known for her instagram account and ia one of the most followed and loved celebrity on the social media platform. With 32.7 Million followers Disha enjoys a massive fanbase on Instagram.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in the superstar Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actress was shooting fir the film when the pandemic hit the country and production was put on hold. Radhe marks Disha’s second collaboration with Salman Khan post Bharat.

