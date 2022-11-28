There’s no one who has the ability to flaunt their mesmerizing body as Disha Patani. The actress is a major fitness freak and her hourglass body is proof of it. Bikini looks to side-slits, she has aced her fashion choices every single time. And her latest outfit is no different, making her look as gorgeous as a swan. Scroll below for all the details!

Lately, Disha has been making a lot of noise in her personal life. Rumours have been rife that the actress has parted ways with long-time boyfriend Tiger Shroff. He even indirectly confirmed the same during his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7. The actress also shared a cryptic post amidst all of this that further fuelled the rumours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last night, Disha Patani was spotted at her favourite restaurant, Bastian. The actress opted for an all-white attire. She wore a sheer top and paired it up with a matching bra with a plunging neckline. The combination truly oozed oomph as it was perfectly flaunting her assets.

For bottoms, Disha Patani chose white coloured shorts. She carried a cardigan along with her and complimented her attire with a tiny brown bag. The actress went minimal with accessories and only wore a silver coloured necklace with a cross pendant.

While we’re totally in love with this chic look, netizens had an altogether different view.

A user wrote, “In coming days fashion designers will go jobless since all these “Bollywood heroines” are roaming around with just a bra and shorts”

Another commented, “Ab nangi rehne k alawa iske pas kya hi option hai”

“Nikal chal,” wrote another.

“Sudhar jaa,” another commented.

Check out the viral video ft Disha Patani below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor To Make Raha Kapoor A Superstar Like Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Son Taimur With No Restrictions To Paparazzi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News