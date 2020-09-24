Disha Patani Performs 10 Sixty-KG Reps On Clocking 40 Million Instagram Followers

Disha Patani now has over 40 million followers on Instagram. The actress thanked her fans saying she is nothing without them.

To celebrate the feat, Disha shared an Instagram video on Wednesday that captures her doing squats at the gym.

“40 million got me like 60kg 10 reps, thank you my lovely fc’s for all the support and love, i’m nothing without you all,” she captioned the video.

Disha uses the platform to share slices of her life off-screen, as well as glimpses from workout sessions, besides photographs where she is decked up in full make-up and outfits.

Talking about her upcoming film Radhe, A source close to Disha shares, “Even during lockdown Disha was working, she’s been doing readings and preparing herself for when she will get back on the sets for the next shooting schedule for Radhe which will start sometime in October.”

The source further adds, “Apart from preparing for Radhe, Disha has already started shooting for brands and fulfilling commitments which were put on hold due to the pandemic and the lockdown and were also recently spotted shooting for one of her brands.”

Previously, Disha Patani had shared a stunning picture flaunting her dewy make-up look in her latest social media post.

Disha shared a string of pictures on her Instagram Stories. In one photo, Disha looks stunning in a floral dress paired with heart-shaped earrings and the dewy make-up adds an extra glow to her perfect skin.

In the picture, she wrote, “Dewy makeup by me” along with a heart emoji.

Recently, Disha had shared a glimpse of her vanity van as she resumed work amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She didn’t mention the name of the project but it is said she was working for a brand shoot.

She started her Bollywood journey with the 2016 Sushant Singh Rajput starrer “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, and since then has featured in films like “Baaghi 2” and “Malang”. Disha is now set to resume shooting, for her upcoming films “Radhe” and “Ek Villain 2”.

What do you think about her slices of her life off-screen? Let us know in the comments.

