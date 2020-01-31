Disha Patani On Dating Tiger Shroff: “Of Course, It’s Not Working Out”

Disha Patani is currently on a promotional spree for her February release film Malang and is leaving no stones unturned to popularise the film starring Aditya Roy Kapur. But apart from her film, Disha is also headlining the news for her equation with Tiger Shroff all the time. Disha finally addressed these rumours and has revealed that she is not dating the Baaghi 3 star.

Yes, it comes as a shocker to all of us. Disha and Tiger have often been spotted together for coffee dates, dinner dates and what not. And how can we not talk about their amazing chemistry in Baaghi 2? But yes, the two are just good friend.

During an interview with Bollywoodlife, when Disha Patani was asked is she dating Tiger, she said that she wishes it was true. She replied, “I wish. I have been trying my luck for many years. Of course, it’s not working out.” Aditya, who was also being interviewed, jumped in to tease Disha. He asked her co-star if Tiger Sheriff is playing hard to get, to which she replied, “Yeah. Give me some tips.”

Earlier during Bharat, Disha had said something very similar. She had said, “He is too slow motion, man. I’m been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learnt gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do?”

Talking about Malang, the film is directed by Mohit Suri and it stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 7.

