Disha Patani Leaves For Chandigarh To Kickstart The Shoot For Ekta Kapoor’s Next

Recently, an exciting announcement revealed that Ekta Kapoor’s next movie will see Disha Patani in the lead and the movie is underway for its first shooting schedule as the team, including Disha have left for Chandigarh.

The movie will see Disha play the role of a small town Punjabi girl, a role that is different than anything we have seen the actress in before. It will also be the first time that Ekta Kapoor and Disha Patani will be working together.

Ekta Kapoor’s last movie ‘Dream Girl‘ starring Ayushmann Khurrana was a major box office hit for its unique and quirky concept. The film got a lot of appreciation from the critics as well as from the audience. Now, seeing Disha Patani in a desi Punjabi girl avatar sure looks like a treat.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor which is releasing early next year. The movie will be written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Disha’s last film Bharat was also a massive hit and people absolutely enjoyed the chemistry between Salman and Disha. Rumour has it that the makers of Salman’s next film Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai are keen to bring the jodi back for this action film. Let’s see if Disha and Salman unite again for a film.

