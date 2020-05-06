Disha Patani Doesn’t Mind 4 Or More Boyfriends, WATCH Hilarious Video

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, everyone’s turning to either social media or any other app to get rid of their boredom. Bollywood celebrities are no different. One such celeb is Disha Patani who recently shared a video with her hilarious take on relationships.

In the amusing video, Disha can be seen saying that she really wants one boyfriend but also stating that if God is going to give her four or more, who is she to refuse. Disha Patani can be seen lip-syncing to a dialogue, which is, “I really want one boyfriend but if God gives me four or more, who am I to refuse?”. The video is winning the internet and brightening up the environment on social media.

Disha is allegedly dating Tiger Shroff and the Baaghi 3 actor must be aware that this video is not meant to be taken seriously. Disha also did a special song titled Do You Love Me in Tiger’s last outing Baaghi 3.

On the work front, Disha’s last release Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor received praises for their sizzling chemistry. Her next film Salman Khan-Starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was slated to release on May 22 but the coronavirus pandemic changed the fate of the whole industry.

She will be again working with Mohit Suri in Ek Villain 2, alongside John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria. The film will be produced by Balaji Motion Pictures.

