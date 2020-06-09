Dimple Kapadia Celebrates 63rd Birthday, Daughter Twinkle Khanna Calls Her “The Beautiful Birthday Girl”

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia turned 63 on Monday. She received several wishes from fans and loved ones on social media. Her daughter, author Twinkle Khanna too penned a birthday post for her on Instagram.

Twinkle also uploaded a picture that shows Dimple sitting on a chair as she flaunts her lustrous hair.

“The beautiful birthday girl,”Twinkle captioned the image.

Dimple Kapadia made her debut as an actress at the age of 16. Her first film was “Bobby” (1973), in which she starred opposite late actor Rishi Kapoor. The same year, she married superstar Rajesh Khanna a quit films. She later returned to acting in 1984 and marked a prominent presence in films like “Saagar”, “Kaash”, “Drishti” and “Rudaali”.

Now the 63-year-old will be seen in Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s action drama “Tenet”, which also stars Robert Pattinson. She was recently seen sharing screen space with late actor Irrfan Khan in “Angrezi Medium”.

The trailer of Tenet is out and has already taken the world by storm. Indian audience is happy to have caught Dimple Kapadia’s glimpse in it. The film was actually set to hit the big screens on July 17, 2020. But the outbreak of pandemic has pushed things ahead.

