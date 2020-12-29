Salman Khan is one of the three Khans who rule the Bollywood. The actor has spent nearly three decades to be where he’s today millions of fans worship. Even though he is Bollywood’s royalty, he’s works hard and earns millions in a year. However, he learned the value of money in a hard way.

Last year, ‘Khantastic: The Untold Story of Bollywood’s Trio, a book written by Sanjukta Nandy, reveals an incident from Dabanng actor’s childhood from when he lived in Indore with his family. It reveals an incident from his childhood which will shock you.

According to the book, Salman Khan burnt his father Salim Khan‘s money during Diwali. That’s right! Salman had run out of paper to burn while celebrating Diwali and apparently had gone to find some more in his father’s study. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor found a stack of papers to burn between which was tucked Salim Khan’s salary of Rs. 750.

However, what followed was even more interesting. Normally, we would have been thrashed black and blue or at least would have got punishment for this mischievous behaviour, but Salim Khan calmly explained his children the value of money. And the incident has had a profound effect on the actor in learning the importance of money. Needless to say, Salman makes up for it when he grew up.

Well, we certainly didn’t know his mischievous side of Salman as a kid.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan shared a beautiful video to wish his fans the best on Christmas. The actor shared a small video to spread the message of communal harmony on the day of Christmas. The video showed four people from different religions jamming together to ‘Jingle Bells’ by playing various instruments. Sharing the video, the actor showed his true intention behind curating the video. He simply wrote, “Merry Christmas Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai… wishing all a merry xmas”

