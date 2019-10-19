Did You Know? Salman Khan Is Obsessed With THIS Colour

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood who is followed by millions of people. His fans are always eager to know what the actor is upto and some even go on to try and copy his style. And we all might have noticed that while Salman did take up different roles in his film, one thing that always remained constant was his choice of clothes.

His fans are familiar with Salman’s love for his bracelet and T-shirts, but did you know that Salman is also obsessed with a particular colour. Yes, Salman is obssess with colour black and that explains why he is always seen wearing black clothes regardless of what occasion he is at.

Salman’s stylist, Ashley Rebello revealed the same after he was pestered by Salman’s fans asking why he always chose the colour black for him. He said, “Because he does not like any other colour.” Well, we totally understand Salman’s love for black colour. After all, many of us are also obsessed with the colour.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Dabangg 3. The film is directed by Prabhudheva and marks Sonakshi Sinha’s return as Rajjo. Salman also announced his next with Parbhudeva titled Radhe: India’s Most Wanted on Eid 2020, as promised.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!